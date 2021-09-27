Farmer rallies may disrupt traffic movement in Bengaluru on Sept 27

Vehicular movement is likely to be disrupted in several parts of Bengaluru on Monday as farmers will take out a protest against the three farm laws of the Union government.

Farmer leader Kodihalli Chandrashekar said rallies will be taken out to Town Hall from KR Puram, Shivajinagar and Sumanahalli. At 11 am, farmers will march from Town Hall to Mysore Bank Circle, he said.

“About 10,000 farmers, citizens and activists from various associations are expected to take part in the rally,” Chandrashekar said.

Also read: Karnataka Congress, JD(S) extend support for bandh

The announcement of support by the Opposition parties is further expected to boost the participation of farmers belonging to various associations.

However, several associations of hotels, auto-rickshaws, taxi drivers and others have said that their participation will be limited to moral support.

Shops to function

While shops and commercial establishments will continue to function to ensure normal life is not disrupted, the protests and rallies are likely to throw traffic movement out of gear at many places in the city.