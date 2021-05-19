Fifth Oxygen Express to arrive in Bengaluru on Thursday

The train carrying eight cryogenic containers, each containing 20 tonne of LMO, will be arriving from Tatanagar in Jharkhand

Chiranjeevi Kulkarni
Chiranjeevi Kulkarni, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 19 2021, 19:23 ist
  • updated: May 19 2021, 19:23 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

The fifth oxygen Express carrying 160 tonne of liquid medical oxygen is scheduled to arrive at Inland Container Depot (ICD) at Whitefield 3 pm on Thursday.

The train carrying eight cryogenic containers, each containing 20 tonne of LMO, will be arriving from Tatanagar in Jharkhand. It had started from Tatanagar on May 18. Till now, 480 tonne of LMO has been transported from Jharkhand and Odisha to Karnataka.

Karnataka received the first Oxygen Express on May 11, days after the lack of oxygen led to deaths and had prompted the high court to intervene. The state government had on May 1 requested the Indian Railways to assist in transportation of LMO.

Railways has since created green corridors where trains can pass through without signal stoppages.

 

Bengaluru
oxygen
COVID-19
Coronavirus

