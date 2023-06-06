23-yr-old food delivery executive dies in road crash

Food delivery boy dies in road crash

Halesh, who was on the wrong side of the one-way service road, accidentally hit a truck's mirror in an attempt to avoid a collision

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 06 2023, 19:36 ist
  • updated: Jun 07 2023, 04:00 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 23-year-old delivery boy died early Tuesday morning after sustaining severe head injuries from a fall the previous day in southeastern Bengaluru.

Halesh, a resident of DC Halli, worked as a food delivery boy for Swiggy and Zomato.

The police stated that around 1.30 am on Monday, a goods pickup truck was traveling from Bommanahalli on Hosur Road towards Silk Board Junction.

As the truck was about to turn left at Roopena Agrahara, Halesh, who was on the wrong side of the one-way service road, accidentally hit the truck's mirror in an attempt to avoid a collision.

The impact was such that the victim fell onto the road and sustained severe head injuries. He was immediately taken to hospital, but succumbed to his injuries after failing to respond to treatment.

Bengaluru
Road accident
Bengaluru news

