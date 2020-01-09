Gauri Lankesh case: Absconding accused held in J'khand

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing senior journalist Gauri Lankesh's murder case, arrested absconding suspect Rushikesh Devdikar alias Murali (44) from Dhanbad district in Jharkhand on Thursday evening and is bringing him to the city.

Rushikesh is the 18th suspect arrested in the case, Chief Investigating Officer M N Anucheth said.

Anucheth said the SIT searched his house for clues and he will be produced before the jurisdictional Judicial magistrate on Friday. The investigation has revealed that he was primarily involved in the conspiracy to murder Gauri.

Gauri Lankesh was shot dead near her residence at around 8.20 pm on September 5, 2017, by two bike-borne men.