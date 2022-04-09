Govt removes two of its nominees from BU syndicate

The state government has removed two of its nominees from the Bangalore University syndicate before their term ends.

The Higher Education Department’s decision to remove Prem Sohanlal and Govindaraju late on Thursday evening has led to speculation because the government has allowed four other members, including a close relative of the higher education minister, to continue.

In their place, the department has appointed two other members.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the student organisation of the RSS, has criticised the move, calling it “suspicious”.

“Without giving any valid reasons, the government has removed the syndicate members, which is suspicious.

“We demand the immediate withdrawal of the (government) order,” it said in a statement.

A source in the university said the two members faced the axe because of their “media activism” when the varsity was headless for around 20 days recently.

“They were the ones who were giving media statements when the vice-chancellor’s post was vacant,” the source said, referring to the power vacuum after the high court quashed Prof K R Venugopal’s appointment as vice-chancellor.

There were also reports that the members concerned had raised objections to some construction-related matters in the university, the source added.

