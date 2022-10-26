Govt to install Kempegowda statue near Vidhana Soudha

Govt sets ball rolling for Kempegowda statue near Vidhana Soudha

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 26 2022, 00:28 ist
  • updated: Oct 26 2022, 06:36 ist
Vidhana Soudha. Credit: DH Photo

Revenue Minister R Ashoka said on Tuesday that the government had decided to instal the statue of Bengaluru founder Kempegowda in front of Vidhana Soudha. 

Speaking after chairing a meeting with Vokkaliga legislators and ministers about the status of the Mrithika campaign (sacred soil collection drive) here, Ashoka said Kempegowda’s statue will come up in between those of Jawaharlal Nehru and B R Ambedkar on the Soudha premises.

He said that the sacred soil collection campaign will run till November 8 and it will reach Bengaluru on November 9. The statue will be unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 11.

“This is a major attempt by the ruling party to highlight the achievements of Bengaluru’s founder. The soil collection drive shows that Kempegowda belongs to one and all,” Ashoka said, adding that no government in the past had undertaken such elaborate campaigns to highlight Kempegowda’s importance. 

‘Ban on KFD’

Ashoka said the government would not hesitate to take steps to ban Karnataka Forum for Dignity (KFD), like in the case of PFI. 

He said the government knew how to deal with such elements sternly.  “We have shown it by banning PFI and its affiliated organisations. If they (members of banned PFI) don’t change their ways, we will ban KFD as well,” he said.

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
Karnataka
Vidhana Soudha
Kempegowda

