Govt tried to give away Cubbon Park land for resorts

The government had tried several times in the past to give away land in Cubbon Park for building resorts and holding a circus, retired horticulture officials reveal.

It was the efforts of determined officials that ultimately forced the government to drop the idea. Among the officials were Kempegowda T H, a retired senior assistant director, and former director Marigowda, who stood firm in the face of pressure to save the park.

Kempegowda, who took part in Sunday’s human chain protest, recalled how the officials had to plant saplings to protect the park. "The government had planned to build a resort before the old electoral office building where the seven-storey high court annexe building is planned now," he said.

The plan was proposed between 1972 and 1975 when he was the assistant director deputed in the area. "We received the government order approving the resort," Kempegowda said. "As if adding insult to injury, the government also allotted the land next to the Central Library in the park’s southern region for circus activities. It was indeed a disturbing development for all officials."

Employed by the government, they could not question the order, but they had plans to stop the move. With the director of horticulture, Marigowda, they decided to plant saplings in the areas earmarked for the construction.

"Most parts of the park were vacant. We planted saplings that grew enough to defend Cubbon Park," Kempegowda said.

When the government started the construction of the resort, they had to stop it since the saplings had grown enough. The plans for the resort and circus activities were shelved, citing environmental impact. "The trees have grown well today," Kempegowda said.

Kempegowda began his stint as assistant director at the horticulture department in 1970 and retired as senior assistant director in 2002. He is currently a member of the retired horticulture officers' association.