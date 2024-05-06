Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP, Congress don battle gear in ravines of Chambal

Gwalior: The Gwalior Lok Sabha segment has many times witnessed battles of titans as several top politicians including former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and former Union Minister Madhavrao Scindia have fought tough elections and won from here.
Of the five regions in Madhya Pradesh, the Gwalior-Chambal region this time is witnessing the toughest electoral fight between the BJP and Congress. In the 2023 Assembly polls, both parties had a close contest, with the BJP winning 18 seats while the Congress bagged 16 seats in the region.
With the Gwalior constituency going to polls on May 7, BJP candidate and former minister Bharat Singh Kushwaha and Congress contestant Praveen Pathak are aggressively wooing voters amid sweltering heat.
The Scindias, the influential members of the erstwhile royal family of Gwalior, have had considerable clout in the constituency. Vijay Raje Scindia won once from this segment and Madhav Rao Scindia won five times while Yashodhara Raje Scindia won twice.
Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia, who joined the BJP in 2020 after quitting the Congress, has been touring the constituency aggressively. Though he is contesting neighbouring Guna-Shivpuri, ensuring BJP's victory in Gwalior is important for him to retain his hold over the region.
The Congress, which is working hard to dent Scindia's influence, is mounting an aggressive campaign and wooing different caste leaders.
The Congress is looking to settle scores with Scindia after he joined the BJP in 2020 along with 22 Congress MLAs, leading to the collapse of the Kamal Nath-led government in Madhya Pradesh.
While the BJP candidate uses Ram Mandir and abrogation of Article 370 as poll planks, the grand old party is pitching local issues like unemployment and lack of infrastructure.
Congress candidate Pathak, a former MLA from Gwalior South, lost to Narayan Singh Kushwaha of the BJP in the 2023 Assembly polls for just 2,536 votes.
Amid holding roadside meetings, Pathak, an MBA, says, “I am seeking votes on developmental issues. I aim at creating more jobs for local youths and improving infrastructure.”
On the other hand, Kushwaha is banking on the blessings of former minister and the Speaker of Madhya Pradesh Assembly Narendra Singh Tomar, as the latter won the Gwalior Lok Sabha seat in 2014 and also has a sway in the region.
Since a large share of voters in the constituency belongs to the Schedule Castes, followed by the Brahmins and Kshatriyas, both national parties are busy holding meetings with leaders of different caste leaders.
Highlights - Gwalior Lok Sabha seat 8 Assembly constituencies Gwalior Gwalior South Karera Bhitarwar Gwalior Rural Gwalior East DabraPohri Key candidates Bharat Singh Kushwaha (BJP)Praveen Pathak (Congress) Total Voters : 16,09,237Male :-8,53,269Female :-7,55,902Third Gender :-66 2019 result Winner : Vivek Narayan Shejwalkar (BJP) Runner up : Ashok Singh (Congress) Winning margin : 1,46,842 votes