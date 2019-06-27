HC hears noise pollution plea

The High Court sought to know what steps were taken by the state to control noise pollution and identify silent zones according to The Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice A S Oka was hearing a PIL filed by the Defence Colony Residents’ Association and others against pubs accused of noise pollution in Indiranagar.

The court sought to know if there is any grievance redressal mechanism for citizens to register noise pollution-related complaints. The bench asked is there a facility to ensure confidentiality of the complainant's identity, address and telephone number. The court also sought to know what immediate action the police would take to address the said complaints.

The police submitted an affidavit in a closed envelope detailing the surprise visits carried out to investigate the noise levels in the pubs and the action they had taken to address the complaints/representations of the petitioners.

The court directed the authorities to ensure noise measurement equipment at all police stations in the state. The hearing of the case was adjourned to July 17.