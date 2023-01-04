HC summons BDA, Palike officials in Ejipura EWS case

The high court on Tuesday directed the BDA commissioner, BBMP chief commissioner, and Maverick Holding Limited’s managing director to personally appear on Thursday over the delay in building apartments for the economically weaker sections (EWS) in Ejipura.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale observed that agencies involved in the project are engaging in blame games and shifting of responsibilities.

The court is hearing a batch of petitions along with a fresh petition filed by an association, EWS 1512. The petitioner stated that despite various directions by the high court, the project proponent, Maverick Holdings Limited, has not completed the work.

“In spite of the orders of this court and assurances given to this court by way of a joint settlement, there is no further progress in the matter. Today also, the approach of the respondents seems to be, to say the least, either shifting responsibility or to indulge in a blame game.”

“In this situation, we are left with no choice but to direct the commissioner of BDA, chief commissioner of the BBMP as well as managing director of respondent 3 (Maverick) to personally remain present in this court day after tomorrow,” it added.

The petitioners stated that temporary sheds were constructed at a faraway place, and many could not occupy them. Those who started using it found them to be lacking basic infrastructural facilities, the petitioner said.

The court was informed that several people belonging to EWS had paid Rs 30,000 each in 1995 and are still waiting for the construction to get completed.