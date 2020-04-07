Heavy rain batters Bengaluru, brings down relief and trees

Several areas in North, Northeast and South Bengaluru received heavy rainfall for two to three hours late on Monday evening.

While areas such as Chikkabidarakallu and Kengeri received heavy rainfall measuring 43 mm and 35.5 mm, Jigani received 51 mm of rainfall. Areas such as Konanakunte (27.5 mm) and Vidyaranyapura (23.5 mm) received moderate rainfall coupled with thunder and lightning. According to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) control room, as many as eight trees were uprooted in Vijayanagar, Nagarabhavi, Basaveshwaranagar and Rajajinagar areas.

The heavy rainfall snapped power cables, triggering power cuts in Rajajinagar, Yeshwantpur, Peenya and Laggere.