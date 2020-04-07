Heavy rain batters city, brings down trees

Heavy rain batters Bengaluru, brings down relief and trees

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 07 2020, 00:16 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2020, 01:45 ist
DH photo/S K Dinesh

Several areas in North, Northeast and South Bengaluru received heavy rainfall for two to three hours late on Monday evening.

While areas such as Chikkabidarakallu and Kengeri received heavy rainfall measuring 43 mm and 35.5 mm, Jigani received 51 mm of rainfall. Areas such as Konanakunte (27.5 mm) and Vidyaranyapura (23.5 mm) received moderate rainfall coupled with thunder and lightning. According to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) control room, as many as eight trees were uprooted in Vijayanagar, Nagarabhavi, Basaveshwaranagar and Rajajinagar areas.

The heavy rainfall snapped power cables, triggering power cuts in Rajajinagar, Yeshwantpur, Peenya and Laggere.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Bengaluru
rain
weather
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

'Cold War nuclear bomb tests whale sharks' reveal age'

'Cold War nuclear bomb tests whale sharks' reveal age'

How Bengalureans in US are dealing with COVID-19

How Bengalureans in US are dealing with COVID-19

This time your vision failed: Kamal to Modi on lockdown

This time your vision failed: Kamal to Modi on lockdown

Coronavirus lasts for days on surfaces, a week on masks

Coronavirus lasts for days on surfaces, a week on masks

Racism on the rise; Ban use of ‘corona’

Racism on the rise; Ban use of ‘corona’

 