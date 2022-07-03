IIIT-B to roll out multi-disciplinary degree programmes

The International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore (IIIT-B) will soon roll out multi-disciplinary degree programmes in partnership with other complementary institutions in line with the National Education Policy 2020.

The eminent institute will also roll out online postgraduate-level degree programmes soon.

Prof Debabrata Das, Director, IIIT-B, announced this on Sunday at the institute's 22nd annual convocation.

The convocation saw 294 students graduate from the institute. The students were from various academic programmes — Doctor of Philosophy (10), Master of Science by Research (23), Integrated Master of Technology CSE (46), Integrated Master of Technology ECE (19), Master of Technology CSE (157), Master of Technology ECE (20), and Master of Science Digital Society (19).

The gold medals were awarded to the best graduating students — Soham Das, Amogh Johri, and Gayatri Raman. Ananya Appan was awarded the Late Sri N Rama Rao Medal for 'Student of the Year'.

This apart, IIIT-B announced setting up a ‘Data Lake’ with funding from the state government.

Additionally, the institute will also be setting up a specialised centre named ‘Centre for Technology Research and Innovations for Digital Governance (CTRI-DG)’, funded by the Centre for E-Governance (CeG), GoK. IIIT Bangalore’s CTRI-DG will work closely with the Centre of E-Governance (CeG) and Centre for Smart Governance (CSG) of Government of Karnataka.

The institute also recently set up a Section 8 Company, COMET Foundation to run a Technology Innovation Hub (TIH) with focus on indigenous 5G/6G wireless standards.

Additionally, IIIT Bangalore’s Machine Intelligence and Robotics (MINRO) will be launching 'MINRO-Jnanasarani', a YouTube-based outreach channel to host a series of videos explaining the concepts of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), data science and related technologies in Kannada for the benefit of students and citizens.