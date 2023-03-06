Isro to attempt re-entry of decommissioned satellite

Isro to attempt controlled re-entry of decommissioned satellite

'An uninhabited area in the Pacific Ocean between 5°S to 14°S latitude and 119°W to 100°W longitude was identified as the targeted re-entry zone for MT1,' Isro said

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 06 2023, 01:40 ist
  • updated: Mar 06 2023, 02:45 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) will attempt a controlled re-entry of a decommissioned low earth orbiting satellite into the earth’s atmosphere on March 7, the national space agency said on Sunday.

In what Isro called “a challenging experiment”, it will attempt a controlled atmospheric re-entry of Megha-Tropiques-1 (MT1), a joint venture of Isro and French space agency CNES, launched on October 12, 2011, for tropical weather and climate studies.

Also Read | ISRO successfully conducts key rocket engine test for Chandrayaan-3

“An uninhabited area in the Pacific Ocean between 5°S to 14°S latitude and 119°W to 100°W longitude was identified as the targeted re-entry zone for MT1,” Isro said.

The attempt is “extremely challenging” because MT1 was not designed for end-of-life operations for a controlled re-entry. The final two de-boost burns and the ground impact are expected to take place between 4.30 pm and 7.30 pm on Tuesday. Aero-thermal simulations show that no large fragments of the satellite are likely to survive the aerothermal heating during the re-entry.

The original mission life of the satellite was three years but it continued to provide data services for a decade.

Isro said the move is in accordance with space debris mitigation guidelines by the Inter-Agency Space Debris Coordination Committee on deorbiting Low Earth Orbit objects at their end-of-life.

“About 125 kg on-board fuel remained unutilised at its end-of-mission that could pose risks for an accidental break-up. This left-over fuel was estimated to be sufficient to achieve a fully controlled atmospheric re-entry to impact an uninhabited location in the Pacific Ocean,” Isro said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

ISRO
Bengaluru
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Harris seals UP Warriorz win vs Gujarat Giants

Harris seals UP Warriorz win vs Gujarat Giants

Lethal Liverpool smash Manchester United

Lethal Liverpool smash Manchester United

Verstappen wins season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix

Verstappen wins season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix

1.5 million tulips to bloom in Srinagar Tulip Garden

1.5 million tulips to bloom in Srinagar Tulip Garden

How ChatGPT has performed across tests

How ChatGPT has performed across tests

Ten deadliest earthquakes in past 100 years

Ten deadliest earthquakes in past 100 years

The retention problem: Women in tech being driven out

The retention problem: Women in tech being driven out

Chris Rock hits back at Will Smith in Netflix special

Chris Rock hits back at Will Smith in Netflix special

6L Olive Ridley turtles lay eggs in Rushikulya, Odisha

6L Olive Ridley turtles lay eggs in Rushikulya, Odisha

The phenomenal Phnom Penh

The phenomenal Phnom Penh

 