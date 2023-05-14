Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Post-poll jubilation stalls traffic in Bengaluru

With party workers taking to the streets to celebrate the victory of their leaders, traffic in many parts of the city came to a crawl and was momentarily halted.

Although the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) heightened bandobast and barricaded the counting centres to reroute the flow of traffic, supporters of various parties spilled onto the roads and momentarily stalled vehicular movement.

Slow-moving traffic was reported around 2.30 pm on Vittal Mallya Road near St Joseph’s Indian High School, one of the counting centres, as party workers thronged the roads.

Outside the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office on Queen’s Road, traffic was briefly affected around 3 pm as party workers burst crackers and symbolically performed the “final rites” of the BJP government.

Traffic flow was reduced to one lane on the one-way road for about 15 minutes before it was restored.

Traffic was chaotic in the afternoon on Bull Temple Road near Ramakrishna Ashram Square as both N A Haris and B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan took out mini roadshows.

Several vehicle users tried to manoeuvre their way around the convoys and went in several directions at once, which aggravated the situation.

Vehicular movement was restored in a few minutes after the convoy moved onto Vani Vilas Road.