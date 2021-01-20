Karnataka govt rejects proposal on Hesaraghatta conservation reserve

A decade-long movement by citizens and environmentalists to protect Bengaluru’s last-standing grassland ecosystem at Hesaraghatta suffered a setback on Tuesday as the State Board for Wildlife rejected a proposal to declare the area a ‘conservation reserve’.

Fearing the loss of access and eviction of local villagers, the board headed by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa reportedly resolved to drop the proposal.

Locals, conservationists and citizens had struggled to retain the last-remaining patch of grassland ecosystem around Bengaluru by making representations to the Forest Department to declare the area a conservation reserve.

Overcoming the hurdles, conservationists had even convinced other stakeholders, including the Animal Husbandry Department and local bodies that own the parts of the land which will be included in the 5,010 acres of the conservation area. Sources in the wildlife board told DH that Yelahanka MLA S R Vishwanath strongly opposed the idea and urged the chief minister to reject the proposal.

A few members of the board also opposed the proposal citing lack of access and mobility to the local people. One of the members reportedly said: “People who have been rallying for this have misunderstood the jowar fields in the vicinity as grassland. There is nothing in the region except for the field and some acacia plantation.”

Another member reportedly told the chief minister that the government had planned a film city in the locality. Yet another member of the board had sent an e-mail opposing the proposal with all the members and Forest Department officials prior to the meeting. Speaking to DH, Vishwanath said that instead of doing good to people, the proposal would deprive the local population of the fruits of development. “The region supports animal husbandry, poultry and fisheries. Also, the only feeder road to Madurai passes through Hesaraghatta. If it is declared a reserve, they will close the road and where will the villagers go? They will have to circumnavigate 21 km to cover the same distance. Once it is declared a reserve, they will not allow any development activities.”

He continued: “They have already fenced some parts of the area and let them do whatever conservation in that area. We do not want any disturbance to the local villagers and in the interest of their livelihood we opposed the project.”

Hesaraghatta grassland ecosystem

Distance from Bengaluru: 32.5 km

No of unique plant species: 40

No of unique mammals, birds and reptile species: 133

Total area of the conservation reserve: 5,010 acres

Villages included: Hesaraghatta, Byrapura, Byatha

Migratory birds come from Himalayas,

Central Asia, Siberia