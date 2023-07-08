Karnataka HC denies bail to drug peddler for second time  

The Karnataka High Court yet again denied bail to an accused in a drugs case involving the possession of over 30 kg of ganja.

Justice K Natarajan noted that the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act stipulates a 20-year jail term for individuals found in possession of commercial quantities of drugs.

Based on credible information, the Indiranagar police conducted a search on the premises of the petitioner, Sathya Pradhan, on December 30, 2021, resulting in the seizure of 32 kg and 284 gram of ganja.

Also Read | 'Even if hardened terrorist, it doesn't give police authority to act against law', Gujarat HC

The police stated that another accused managed to escape. Pradhan's previous bail petitions were rejected by both the sessions court and the high court in 2022.

In his latest bail petition, the accused mentioned that he had already spent more than a year in judicial custody, and the charge sheet had been filed. He also claimed to be a permanent resident of Bengaluru and expressed willingness to comply with any strict conditions imposed by the court.

However, the government advocate argued that there are other cases registered against the petitioner, who hails from Odisha. The high court observed that the co-accused in the case was still absconding, and Pradhan was also involved in another case related to the possession of two kg of ganja, registered by the Hosakote police.

The court further noted that the quantity of ganja involved was considered a commercial quantity, and the petitioner had not presented additional grounds justifying bail in the subsequent petitions.

The court stated, "Though the counsel for the petitioner appeared once again with additional grounds in successive bail petitions, no documents were produced to prove the petitioner's permanent residency in Bengaluru. Being from Odisha, there is a significant chance of absconding, and the petitioner is also involved in similar offences. Granting bail to the petitioner would make it very difficult to secure his presence during the trial before the trial court."