KIA registers 26-month high in cargo transport

It transported 34,339 metric tonnes of cargo in October

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 26 2020, 02:42 ist
  • updated: Nov 26 2020, 07:37 ist

 The Kempegowda International Airport recorded a 26-month high in cargo processing, as it transported 34,339 metric tonnes of cargo in October.

The airport also witnessed the highest-ever domestic outbound tonnage of 8,117 tonnes in October, largely driven by e-commerce shipments.

Perishable commodities, which have been the major growth driver for the airport in 2020-21, continued to be the top international commodity, accounting for 12% of total exports in October.

Doha emerged as the top destination in October 2020, to which 1,095 MT of cargo has been transported.

Having established itself as the first Indian airport to record positive growth in September, KIA continued the progress in October with a 0.1% increase against the same monthly period in 2019.

The record single-day Air Traffic Movement (ATM) was 52 ATMs on October 22, with the day witnessing a volume of 1,359-tonne cargo.

