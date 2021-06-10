Look beyond ticket fares to increase revenue: CM to Metro

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has asked the BMRCL to explore newer ways of generating revenue so that it becomes profitable in the near future and cuts down the operational costs.

At a review meeting on Wednesday, the chief minister, who also holds the portfolio of Bengaluru development, asked the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to look beyond ticket fares to generate revenue and encourage commercial activities at stations and on premises.

Namma Metro has so far earned Rs 1,659 crore from operating trains on four lines with a total length of 48.3 km. It's building another 66.1 km of metro lines. The BMRCL has so far spent a whopping Rs 33,070 crore on construction.

Read | No labourers at Smart City sites in Bengaluru: CM

Metro's daily ridership had reached 6.1 lakh, which earned it a record Rs 1.67 crore. But the corporation's average monthly revenue is just Rs 10.14 crore, Yediyurappa said.

With the central government having approved the construction of the metro's Phases 2A and 2B (which will link the Silk Board junction with the airport), the chief minister asked Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar to hold joint meetings with different departments to ensure coordination for the speedy implementation of the projects.

The chief minister said the tendering for the 21.01-km suburban railway corridor from Baiyappanahalli to Chikkabanavar would be completed by October and directed officials to start the work soon.

The doubling of Baiyappanahalli-Hosur (48 km) and Yeshwantpur-Channasandra (21.7 km) railway lines has been going on at a cost of Rs 323 crore, he said. He also asked officials to fast-track the construction of 20 railway bridges that will eliminate level crossings.