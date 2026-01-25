<p>Nandyal (Andhra Pradesh): A 50-year-old RPF constable died after his service weapon misfired while he was depositing it at Dhone railway station in Nandyal district, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/andhra-pradesh">Andhra Pradesh</a>, on early Sunday, an official said.</p>.<p>The incident occurred around 3.30 am when the constable, identified as P Peddayya, got off a train after completing escort duty.</p>.Member of dreaded Dandupalya gang arrested in Andhra Pradesh's Madanapalle.<p>"Peddayya died as the gun misfired while depositing the weapon after escort duty. The gun misfired and the bullet hit his face, killing him on the spot," the official told <em>PTI</em>.</p>.<p>The official said the deceased constable's family is currently staying in Kurnool district.</p>.<p>Railway police have registered a case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). </p>