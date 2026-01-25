Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaandhra pradesh

RPF constable dies after service weapon misfires at Dhone railway station in Andhra Pradesh

The incident occurred around 3.30 am when the constable, identified as P Peddayya, got off a train after completing escort duty.
Last Updated : 25 January 2026, 06:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 January 2026, 06:36 IST
India NewsAandhra Pradesh

Follow us on :

Follow Us