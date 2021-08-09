Man allegedly drowns in Vrishabhavathi river

Fire and emergency services have teamed up with local swimmers to locate the body of a 26-year-old man who allegedly drowned in the Vrishabhavathi river near Bidadi.

Based on investigations, police said Kaushik was walking close to the river bridge around 10 pm and is suspected to have fallen into the river when he tried to sit on the bridge’s side.

Learning about the incident, Bidadi police rushed to the spot and alerted the rescue team at the fire and emergency services. “We searched the river for some distance till Sunday night, but couldn't locate Kaushik’s body,” an official said, adding that the search efforts will continue on Monday.