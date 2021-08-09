Man allegedly drowns in Vrishabhavathi river

Man allegedly drowns in Vrishabhavathi river

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 09 2021, 01:31 ist
  • updated: Aug 09 2021, 03:20 ist
Credit: iStockPhoto

Fire and emergency services have teamed up with local swimmers to locate the body of a 26-year-old man who allegedly drowned in the Vrishabhavathi river near Bidadi.

Based on investigations, police said Kaushik was walking close to the river bridge around 10 pm and is suspected to have fallen into the river when he tried to sit on the bridge’s side.

Learning about the incident, Bidadi police rushed to the spot and alerted the rescue team at the fire and emergency services. “We searched the river for some distance till Sunday night, but couldn't locate Kaushik’s body,” an official said, adding that the search efforts will continue on Monday.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bengaluru
Vrishabhavathi river
Drowning

What's Brewing

Karnataka's heritage: High on WiFi, low on toilets

Karnataka's heritage: High on WiFi, low on toilets

Bonjour Paris: Olympic focus switches to 2024

Bonjour Paris: Olympic focus switches to 2024

Anand Mahindra recalls when a room at Taj cost Rs 6

Anand Mahindra recalls when a room at Taj cost Rs 6

Five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics

Five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics

Shared gold, knitting: Memorable moments of Tokyo 2020

Shared gold, knitting: Memorable moments of Tokyo 2020

Metaverse: A high-tech plan to Facebookify the world

Metaverse: A high-tech plan to Facebookify the world

Google honours India's first woman pilot with a doodle

Google honours India's first woman pilot with a doodle

 