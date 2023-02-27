Man runs over dog in Bengaluru; residents allege act was 'intentional'

A car driver ran over a dog sleeping in front of the La Citadel apartment complex on Cunningham Road, in what local residents say was an intentional act.

On January 4, around 6.54 pm, CCTV cameras captured a white car, later identified to be a Volkswagen Jetta, running over the sleeping dog outside the apartment gate on Cunningham Crescent Road, fatally injuring the animal.

‘Bob Shankar’

Complainants allege that the driver, Khan Hanif, who drove on the wrong side of the one-way, intentionally ran over the dog — fondly called Bob Shankar by the residents — and sped away after security guards tried to stop him.

Also Read | Bengaluru: Man held for cheating elderly on pretext of helping them withdraw cash at ATMs

The Cunningham Canine Squad’s complaint was registered as an NCR (Non-Cognisable Report) at the High Grounds police station initially. Citing police apathy, one of the apartment association members who requested anonymity said: “Initially, the police refused to file an FIR. They said they couldn’t do so until we gave them the full number plate of the car.”

The canine squad is demanding stricter implementation of laws to prevent animal cruelty and such hit-and-run cases, they said.

Later, the police filed an FIR against Hajira Hanif, the owner of the car, under IPC Sections 428 and 279.

An officer from the High Grounds police station said that the case did not appear to be intentional, but added that more details would emerge during the course of the investigation.

Bob Shankar was a community dog and was taken care of by residents of the apartment complex.