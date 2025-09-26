<p>Author <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/s-l-bhyrappa">S L Bhyrappa</a>, who died at 94 on Wednesday, was my mother's batchmate in the University of Mysore. My mother, Varada Prasad, tells me that Bhyrappa was doing his Master's in Philosophy while she was doing her Master's in Social Philosophy. </p><p>"We had some common classes. One of those was Logic. My father, Professor Yamunacharya, taught us Logic," she recalls.</p><p>My mother remembers, with amusement and not without some rancour, how Bhyrappa was a favourite of her dad who often told her to take tips from him.</p>.S L Bhyrappa: A rich, provocative legacy.<p>She recollects an interesting conversation between them during that time. When the master's classes were over, Bhyrappa organised a tea party for Professor Yamunacharya. For this, he went around collecting money from the students. When my mother was hesitant about contributing as the professor was her dad, Bhyrappa apparently told, "He is your father at home. Here, he is your teacher". </p><p>Chastened, my mother collected money from her father for the farewell party and handed it over to Bhyrappa.</p>