Metro extends tender to procure platform screen doors

A platform screen door/gate can be particularly helpful in Bengaluru where metro trains are powered by the third rail.

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 31 2023, 00:41 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2023, 03:35 ist
Namma Metro. Credit: DH Photo

Four months after it called tenders for the platform screen door contract, Namma Metro has extended the deadline and invited international competitive bids. 

On July 27, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) extended the tender date for the design, manufacture, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of platform screen doors/gates for Phases 2, 2A and 2B. Annual maintenance for five years, beyond two years of defect notification/liability period, and training of personnel are also part of the tender. The screen doors will be installed at 12 underground stations on the Pink Line (Kalena Agrahara-Nagavara) and the Airport station (underground) on the Blue Line (Silk Board-KR Pura-Airport). The Airport City (at-grade) metro station will get platform screen gates. 

A platform screen door/gate can be particularly helpful in Bengaluru where metro trains are powered by the third rail.

Also Read | Metro pillar case: HC notices BMRCL on plea seeking Rs 10 crore compensation

A BMRCL official said the platform screen doors/gates would be procured from a part of the loan received from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). "We have received the necessary clearances from JICA and have extended the tender date," he told DH.

The cost could be up to Rs 10 crore per station and the tender would be finalised by next year.  The tender also includes signalling and train control, which will provide for controlling trains from a central location and eliminate the need for locopilots. 

