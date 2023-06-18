More BBMP engineers in trouble over excess payments for building school

More engineers from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike's RR Nagar Zone are likely to be in trouble for releasing excessive payments to the contractor responsible for the construction of a school at Rakshasi Halla in Laggere ward.

Despite the firm completing only the foundation work and a few columns, the civic body released Rs 6.5 crore, about four times the actual expenditure.

The Technical Vigilance Cell under Commissioner (TVCC) has been instructed to inspect the work and submit a report. If the excess payment is deemed valid, at least four to five engineers from the BBMP’s projects (central) division could face suspension.

Just last week, the state government suspended eight engineers in connection with the Rs 118-crore fake bill scam involving the RR Nagar assembly constituency.

Preliminary reports indicate that the estimated cost for the school’s construction was Rs 13 crore, yet the engineers released almost half of the project cost solely for the foundation work and a few columns.

Additionally, it is worth noting that the BBMP initiated the construction of the school directly above the drain.

Following complaints from local residents, the work was halted after intervention from the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

Sources reveal that BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath visited the site last week to gather firsthand information about the project, which has the potential to spark controversy regarding excessive payments and the lack of accountability within the civic body.

Many officers under lens

Since the change of government in the state, with Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar assuming the role of Bengaluru development minister, there has been thorough scrutiny of past projects. Many engineers and BBMP officials are expected to face consequences.

Sources within the BBMP indicate that revenue officials from a specific zone (excluding RR Nagar) and several joint commissioners may face transfers or suspensions due to substantial evidence of corruption.