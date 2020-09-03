More tests, more cases: BBMP rationale on Covid-19 surge

BBMP Commissioner N Manjunath Prasad said more Covid-19 cases had been reported in August compared to July but hastened to add that “there is no need to panic” since more tests make it easy to separate the patients and give them treatment.

Prasad also said the number of cases will reduce in the coming months. While 3,000 tests had been held in July, the numbers increased to 30,000 a day now. On August 31 alone, there were 31,961 tests, 10% of which tested positive.

Prasad also refuted claims that BBMP and health staff forced everyone to take Covid-19 tests in BBMP wards. The staff are testing people above 50 as they will be afflicted with age-related diseases, the commissioner clarified. They were also testing people with cough, influenza-like illness and respiratory problem, besides those primary contacts of patients and living in containment zones. Such people have high chances of getting the disease, so testing and separating them would prevent the spread of the disease, he said, urging people to cooperate with the civic body.

Since most patients prefer home quarantine, the BBMP is allowing them by checking the facilities at home and has closed three out of 12 Covid care centres. They will be opened again if required. Currently, only 1,780 covid-19 patients are staying in CCCs.

There are 2,192 vacant beds in nine CCCs. At the BIEC, 6,500 beds have been made available, including 1,500 for doctors and medical staff. However, only 1,500 beds are in use as occupancy is only 460. Prasad said 3,500 beds will be shifted from the CCC to hospitals and hostels. Furniture and other items taken on rent will be returned.

On deaths in private hospitals, he said: “We formed an expert team to conduct a death audit. The team will collect details such as the development of patients from the day of their admission until their death. This will help reduce the number of deaths in the city.”