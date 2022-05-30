New waste collection system to jack up BBMP's annual garbage bill by Rs 200 crore

The BBMP’s plan to engage two vehicles to collect wet and dry waste will likely escalate expenditure on garbage disposal by Rs 200 crore.

The additional cost is expected to further burden the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) whose annual expenses for collection and transportation (C&T) of waste have already gone up by Rs 50 crore to Rs 580 crore.

Last week, the technical advisory committee (TAC) approved the plan to engage a single agency for the C&T of waste by deploying two separate vehicles.

While a similar system of collecting wet and dry waste separately exists in at least 98 wards, the civic body has not incurred additional expenses after the NGOs were roped in to collect only dry waste.

The BBMP currently pays an average of Rs 55,000 per auto tipper per month towards collecting wet waste. Once the new system is in place, the cost per tipper per month is estimated to jump to at least Rs 80,000.

Officials attributed the cost escalation to additional tasks involved in collecting all types of wastes such as wet, dry, sanitary and construction debris, besides costs incurred due to fuel price hike.

The BBMP’s new proposal also puts the onus on a single agency to collect up to 100 kg of waste from bulk generators like apartments and commercial units. This is to stop empanelled bulk waste collectors dumping the waste in BBMP-operated processing units or landfills illegally and without paying fees.

The civic body plans to float tenders after securing the state government’s approval to the terms of conditions.

Arrangement with NGOs

Meanwhile, segregation of waste at source has increased in wards where NGOs are involved in dry waste collection.

According to the arrangement, the civic body had paid Rs 56,000 per auto tipper per month for six months, besides providing a few vehicles.

After six months, the NGOs were required to manage their expenses by selling dry waste, which is of high value.

The arrangement has its flaws. “As the wet waste collectors go door to door on a daily basis, they pick up high-value dry waste. Since dry waste collectors end up picking no-value waste, they have been seeking financial support,” a BBMP official said.

As the BBMP plans to engage a single agency for waste collection, NGOs have asked the civic body to add a clause mandating private firms to strike a deal with ragpickers.