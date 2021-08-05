No group activities in common areas: BBMP to apartments

The civic body has also asked the RWAs to watch people arriving from states that have a high Covid-19 caseload

Sneha R, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 05 2021, 00:39 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2021, 01:24 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH File Photo

As another wave of Covid-19 looks imminent, the BBMP has asked apartments and resident welfare associations to avoid group activities in common areas. 

While walking, jogging and similar activities can be permitted, it’s advised that all other group activities be curbed, BBMP Special Commissioner (Health) Randeep D told the representatives of apartments and RWAs at a meeting on Wednesday. 

The civic body has also asked the RWAs to watch people arriving from states that have a high Covid-19 caseload. “Make sure that anyone returning from Kerala and Maharashtra has a negative RT-PCR certificate. In case they fail to produce such a certificate, ask them to take a test immediately and remain under isolation unit the results are ascertained,” Randeep said. 

While the state government has allowed open-air gymnasiums to function at 50% occupancy, the BBMP made it clear that such permission would not be extended to other common spaces such as swimming pools or clubhouses. 

Containment threshold

On Covid containment measures, Randeep said the threshold had been reduced to three cases. "In case of apartments, one floor above and below the floor which reports three or more cases will be considered a containment zone. In case infections are spread across different floors, we will have to declare the entire block a containment zone,” he said. 

Covid-19
Coronavirus
Bengaluru
BBMP

