<p>Rome: Italy will be willing to back a trade agreement between the European Union and the South American Mercosur bloc just as soon as issues surrounding agriculture are resolved, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Thursday.</p><p>"The Italian Government is ready to sign the agreement as soon as the necessary answers are provided to farmers, which depend on the European Commission's decisions and can be rapidly worked out," Meloni said in a statement.</p><p>Earlier, Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said Meloni had told him that she supported the Mercosur trade deal but requested patience to secure domestic support.</p>