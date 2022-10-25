Pay-and-park system to be extended to over 600 Bengaluru roads

A total of 684 roads in Bengaluru, running into several kilometres, will no longer be free for parking.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), armed with a ground survey report, is gearing up to introduce pay-and-park system for 24,387 two-wheelers and 2,834 cars in all eight zones. The money thus earned will be used for providing non-motorised transport (NMT) facilities in the city.

As it did on 85 roads in the central parts of Bengaluru, the civic body will engage private firms to collect parking fees from motorists through a bidding process. It plans to float fresh tenders by October-end.

A majority of the paid parking spaces have been identified in South (197 roads), West (137) and Dasarahalli (104). A total of 59 roads have been chosen in the East zone, where a similar system is currently operational. These roads, mostly located in commercial areas, were identified by the Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT), a government agency that promotes sustainable mobility.

Besides cars and two-wheelers, the authorities have also earmarked parking space for shared micro mobility services (for example, Yulu), persons with disabilities, autorickshaws and light commercial vehicles. There will be no fee for parking cycles. A designated roadside space has also been created for loading and unloading of goods.

Some of the roads identified are: BEL Road, Jalahalli road, Laggere main road, Vidyaranyapura road, Uttarahalli main road, Puttenahalli road, Hulimavu road, Vijay Bank Enclave road, AECS road, Kengeri road, Abbigere road, Pipeline road, Hesarghatta road, CMH road, New Thippasandra road, Davis road, Hennur main road, Cambridge road, Balagere road, Hoodi main road, Whitefield main road, ITPL main road, Channasandra main road, Borewell road, Jakkur road, Yelahanka road, Kogilu road, Thanisandra road, RMC yard road, Yeshwanthpur road, Magadi main road, Chandra layout main road etc.

Transport experts are in favour of the paid parking system as it discourages the use of personal vehicles and also brings revenue to the civic body, which can take up infrastructure works. There is, however, a growing concern over the way public funds are utilised by the BBMP without accountability.

The BBMP slaps a penalty of Rs 500 on car owners for parking beyond paid hours as the present system does not provide an option to pay additional charges for the extra hours parked.

Motorists want the BBMP to drop the penalty as it defies logic. “I had to pay Rs 500 for being just 10 minutes late. This will only lead to fights. We are willing to pay the additional fee for parking beyond paid hours. The BBMP cannot expect us to come back to the kiosk and extend the parking hours,” Raghuram R, who works on MG road, said.

B S Prahlad, Chief Engineer of BBMP’s road infrastructure division, said the agency has given an option to extend the slots online. “The slots can be extended using smart phones. The fine of Rs 500 inculcates discipline and only applies for car owners who, I am sure, are capable of paying,” he said.