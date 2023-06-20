People caught off guard as Bengaluru receives first spell of monsoon rains

Residents woke up to a rainy morning on Tuesday, which resulted in extensive traffic snarls across the city.

Heavy rains lashed certain parts of the city early in the morning, making the commute to schools and offices quite challenging. Poor visibility and waterlogged roads contributed to slow-moving traffic throughout the city.

"Usually, people tend to drive cautiously when it rains, resulting in reduced speeds. Additionally, there were waterlogged areas on many flyovers and underpasses, causing slow traffic movement during peak hours," M N Anucheth, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), told DH.

The combination of peak hour traffic and rain left many office-goers apprehensive as they struggled to reach their workplaces on time.

Abhinav G, a techie who works at a private company in EcoSpace, shared his experience. "I usually travel from Madiwala to my office in Bellandur, and it is typically congested during peak hours. However, today the congestion was different. There were waterlogged roads at three or four locations, making vehicular movement difficult. Consequently, I arrived at the office 30 minutes late."

Daily commuters reported overcrowded bus stops along Hosur Road, with most buses on that route packed to capacity. Travellers heading to Kempegowda International Airport also faced difficulties reaching on time, as the down ramp of the Hebbal flyover was waterlogged. Moreover, vehicles were queued up for nearly a kilometre at the IOC flyover in Banaswadi due to waterlogging.

BBMP, traffic police join hands

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath maintained that the city is well-prepared to handle the monsoon season.

"There is no need for people to worry. We have implemented precautionary measures to prevent any harm caused by the rains. Last year, a few areas experienced flooding due to heavy rains. We have identified the issues in these areas and taken appropriate actions to address them," Girinath said.

He further mentioned that out of the 198 locations identified as prone to waterlogging, measures have been implemented at 110 spots.

"We have reviewed the progress of flood mitigation, and our officials are actively working to implement the necessary measures," he added.

Anucheth pointed out that it was crucial to pump out water from the waterlogged roads and the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) is working closely with the BBMP.

“If the roads are clear, traffic can be managed easily. Water must be pumped out at the earliest. The BBMP has set up division-level centres and we are working closely with them. Additional staff have been deployed on the ground to ensure people are not inconvenienced,” he said.

Waterlogged roads

1) Queens Junction

2) MG Road

3) Bhadrappa Layout towards Hebbal flyover

4) Hebbal flyover towards airport

5) Market down ramp on SJP Road

6) Outer Ring Road from BEL Circle to Kuvempu Circle to Hebbal Flyover

7) Kogilu Cross