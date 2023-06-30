Persistent water contamination plagues Michael Palya residents

Persistent water contamination plagues Michael Palya

  Jun 30 2023
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Residents of Michael Palya in Indiranagar have been grappling with the issue of water contamination for close to three months now.

Local resident Alexander PJ said close to 200 homes have been affected and a few residents have fallen ill, too.

“Every time we complain, officials come over and say that the issue has been addressed. However, within the next three days, the issue resurfaces and we have to clean the sumps and tanks again. Assuming that the issue was resolved, many started consuming the water and have fallen ill,” he said.

Another resident pointed out that the BWSSB had only taken temporary measures and had failed to identify the source of the contamination.

BWSSB officials, however, said they were looking into the matter and the issue would be resolved within two days. 

“The contamination was reported only once, three months ago, and we had fixed it. This is only the second time this has happened, and we are trying to identify the source. We will ensure that pure water is supplied within the next two days,” said Kumar Naik L, BWSSB engineer in-charge of the area.

He also added that the BWSSB was supplying water in tankers to ensure that the residents are not inconvenienced.  

Similar incidents of contamination were reported from Indiranagar 1st Stage last week.

