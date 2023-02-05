'Police hackathon' in Bengaluru on Feb 5

The Karnataka State Police is hosting a 30-hour offline hybrid ‘police hackathon’ on February 5.
The venue is IIIT Bengaluru, 26/C, Hosur Road, Electronics City Phase 1, Electronics City, Bengaluru.
The event will feature communities of developers, college students, start-ups. Working professionals are invited to brainstorm deep technical solutions for challenges based on technologies like data science and artificial intelligence/machine learning.
The event is partnered with Microsoft, Intel, IIIT Bengaluru and organized through Hack2skill to find solutions to different technological problem statements of the police department.
As many as 55 teams have been shortlisted from 14,000 registrations, out of which more than 10,000 were from student developers and around 4,000 registrations are from start-ups and working professionals. For details log on to: https://hack2skill.com/hack/police-hackathon-karnataka
