Hubballi's Sahitya Bhandara published S L Bhyrappa's works

<p>Since the publication of his novel <em>Dharmashree</em> in 1961, renowned Kannada novelist S L Bhyrappa has authored 26 novels, six books on literary thoughts, and an autobiography --- all published by the Hubballi-based Sahitya Bhandara publishing house. </p>.<p>In recent years, Bhyrappa would visit Hubballi once every two years, often remarking that the city was his most cherished place after Mysuru.</p>.<p>In September last year, he stayed for over a week at the residence of M A Subrahmanya of Sahitya Prakashana and Sahitya Bhandara.</p>.<p>During his stay, he participated in several programmes, including Sahitya Bhandara's Ma Ananthamurthy memorial literary event and an interaction at the RSS office.</p>.<p>Subrahmanya recalled, "When he was a lecturer at Shri Kadasiddheshwar College here, his novel Dharmashree was published after he met Sahitya Bhandara founder Ma Govindarao, my uncle. Since then, his association with Sahitya Bhandara grew stronger, and his books were published from its Bengaluru branch after 1970. A 65-year continuous association with a writer and publishing house is rare."</p>.<p>Subrahmanya added that Bhyrappa's novels were widely popular because of their subject matter, depth, storytelling, and extensive research.</p>.<p>While all his works drew acclaim, Avarana saw the most reprints, reflecting its deep resonance with the soul of India. Despite his physical frailty, Bhyrappa visited friends and well-wishers in the twin cities for a week last year.</p>.<p>Noted writer Veena Shanteshwar said, "There can never be another Bhyrappa in Kannada literature. Criticism from the Navya and Bandaya schools never deterred him. He cultivated a reading habit among youth and women. Vamshavruksha created a storm in Kannada literature."</p>.<p>She added that many feel he richly deserved the Jnanpith Award.</p>.<p>Writer Hema Pattenshetti described him as "a literary researcher of the highest order," praising his discipline, time management, and commitment to research-driven writing.</p>.<p>For Bhyrappa, novel-writing was a craft demanding creativity, talent, language mastery, and the discipline of an artist, a philosophy reflected in both his life and his works, she said. </p>