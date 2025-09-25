Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka caste survey continues across state; technical issues persist in day 3

These numbers are based on the 4 pm report and are the cumulative figures for all three days.
Last Updated : 24 September 2025, 22:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 September 2025, 22:37 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaCastesurvey

Follow us on :

Follow Us