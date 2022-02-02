Protest against ‘proposed closure’ of FM Rainbow 101.3

The KRV said closing the channel would also affect the freedom of expression of Kannadigas

Chiranjeevi Kulkarni
Chiranjeevi Kulkarni, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 02 2022, 01:06 ist
  • updated: Feb 02 2022, 01:46 ist
Pro-Kannada activists protest outside the Prasar Bharti offices against the closure of the Rainbow 101.3 FM channel. Credit: DH Photo

Pro-Kannada activists have taken exception to alleged efforts to dissolve the popular FM Rainbow 101.3 channel and merge it with a national radio station.

On Tuesday, activists associated with pro-Kannada organisations staged a protest outside the offices of national broadcaster Prasar Bharati on Raj Bhavan Road.

“FM Rainbow is a popular channel and has the second highest listenership. Merging it with the national channel will make hundreds of artistes, commentators, technicians, and assistant staff jobless,” members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) said.

In a memorandum to the All India Radio’s Bengaluru branch, the organisation said closing the channel would also affect the freedom of expression of Kannadigas.

“It will also lead to the denial of a channel to air Kannada light music, devotional songs, and film songs. Therefore, we request you to continue the channel,” said president of the outfit T A Narayana Gowda.

Karnataka Rakshana Vedike
Radio
Bengaluru
Prasar Bharati

