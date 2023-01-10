Result of '40% commission' government: D K Shivakumar on metro pillar collapse accident

Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar on Tuesday slammed the BJP government over a 28-year-old woman and her two-and-a-half-year-old child died after the staging column of a metro pillar collapsed along the Outer Ring Road in East Bengaluru on Tuesday.

"This is the result of the '40 per cent commission' government. There is no quality in development works," Shivakumar said.

Also Read — 2-yr-old, mother killed in B'luru metro pillar collapse

A bunch of vertical TMT bars were erected in a circular column to build pillar number 218 for Namma Metro's 38.44-km KR Puram-Airport line under Phase 2B. It was this circular column weighing several tonnes that fell about 40 feet along the busy road in HBR Layout at 10:45 am.

The column struck a family of four riding on a scooter: Tejasvini, a software engineer, her civil engineer husband Lohit Kumar, son Vihan and his twin sister. Tejasvini and Vihan suffered grievous injuries and were rushed by passers-by to Altius Multispeciality Hospitals, across the road.

Doctors who treated Tejasvini and Vihan said they suffered severe head injuries while Vihan was injured in the chest, too. Tejasvini and Vihan died shortly afterwards while the father and the twin sibling are out of danger, police said. "They were brought to the hospital in a very serious condition. We tried our best to save them but they didn't respond to treatment," said Dr Mahesh, an emergency specialist at the hospital.

The family is from Horamavu, East Bengaluru. Police have sent the bodies to Dr Ambedkar Hospital for a post-mortem.

(With inputs from DHNS)