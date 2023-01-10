Metro pillar collapse: DKS slams '40% commission' govt

Result of '40% commission' government: D K Shivakumar on metro pillar collapse accident

A 28-year-old woman and her two-and-a-half-year-old child died after the staging column of a metro pillar collapsed along the Outer Ring Road in East Bengaluru

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 10 2023, 14:27 ist
  • updated: Jan 10 2023, 14:38 ist
Credit: DH Photo/Janardhan

Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar on Tuesday slammed the BJP government over a 28-year-old woman and her two-and-a-half-year-old child died after the staging column of a metro pillar collapsed along the Outer Ring Road in East Bengaluru on Tuesday.

"This is the result of the '40 per cent commission' government. There is no quality in development works," Shivakumar said.

Also Read — 2-yr-old, mother killed in B'luru metro pillar collapse

A bunch of vertical TMT bars were erected in a circular column to build pillar number 218 for Namma Metro's 38.44-km KR Puram-Airport line under Phase 2B. It was this circular column weighing several tonnes that fell about 40 feet along the busy road in HBR Layout at 10:45 am.

The column struck a family of four riding on a scooter: Tejasvini, a software engineer, her civil engineer husband Lohit Kumar, son Vihan and his twin sister. Tejasvini and Vihan suffered grievous injuries and were rushed by passers-by to Altius Multispeciality Hospitals, across the road.
Doctors who treated Tejasvini and Vihan said they suffered severe head injuries while Vihan was injured in the chest, too. Tejasvini and Vihan died shortly afterwards while the father and the twin sibling are out of danger, police said. "They were brought to the hospital in a very serious condition. We tried our best to save them but they didn't respond to treatment," said Dr Mahesh, an emergency specialist at the hospital.

The family is from Horamavu, East Bengaluru. Police have sent the bodies to Dr Ambedkar Hospital for a post-mortem.

(With inputs from DHNS)

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

D K Shivakumar
Karnataka
Karnataka News
BJP
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

Bengaluru woman pretends to be a cop, extorts 'bondas'

Bengaluru woman pretends to be a cop, extorts 'bondas'

Old NASA satellite falls harmlessly from sky off Alaska

Old NASA satellite falls harmlessly from sky off Alaska

Gareth Bale announces retirement from football

Gareth Bale announces retirement from football

R-Day Parade: CRPF's all-women contingent to take part

R-Day Parade: CRPF's all-women contingent to take part

'KGF 3': Makers hints new hero could play Rocky Bhai

'KGF 3': Makers hints new hero could play Rocky Bhai

Trivialising Rahul Gandhi and other conundrums

Trivialising Rahul Gandhi and other conundrums

How to make retirement planning simpler

How to make retirement planning simpler

 