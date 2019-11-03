Run to raise funds for skill training programme

Bengaluru-based nonprofit Uddaan Foundation will hold 5 km and 10 km runs, Uddaan Run 2k19, on December 29 to raise funds for its skill training programme.

Founded by students in the 18-21 age group, the organisation aims to generate and promote employment opportunities for jobless poor people.

Uddaan has adopted four villages — Ramnagara, Kuntur, Ekalbara and Kundana — where people receive training or are employed in making Uddaan-brand incense sticks, tea and paper plates.

Speaking about the vision of the organisation, Shrenik Bambki said: "It's important to look at long-term employment generation, and not offer short-term solutions since this would not sustain households financially over time." The NGO also distributes sewing machines and organic fertilisers to help boost income in rural households.