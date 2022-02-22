Sandalwood actor Chetan Ahimsa arrested by Bengaluru police

Sandalwood actor and civil rights activist Chetan Kumar Ahimsa has been arrested by the Bengaluru Police late evening on Tuesday, on charges of intentional insult to provoke breach of the peace, provocation and making statements conducing to public mischief was produced before a magistrate.

According to sources in the Bengaluru City Police, five days ago, Chetan had insultingly tweeted against a high court judge.

The Sheshadripuram police had initially detained him on Tuesday evening for questioning based on a suo moto complaint and subsequently, an FIR (Cr No40/2022) was registered under sections 505(2) and 504 of the IPC.

Earlier, during the day, Chetan's wife Megha alleged that her husband has been 'missing' after some police officers had "taken him from his house." Going herself live on social media platforms, Megha alleged that without any prior intimation or legal notice to the family, Chetan was taken away from his house and his whereabouts had been unknown since.

“Chetan’s phone is switched off, his gunman’s phone is also switched off. I came to Sheshadripuram police station to check and they say that he is not in their custody and that he has been taken elsewhere for inquiry. This is a kind of kidnapping. Nobody has any clue where he is. Nobody is giving any answers,” Megha said.

She further argued that any person who has been taken into custody should have a right to legal assistance which Chetan had been deprived of. ”Nobody is letting us know where they have detained him for inquiry. This is a very unjust system and an act of injustice. They should at least inform his wife.” She also said that she will connect with the public again when she has more information about Chetan.

