School flooded by lake breach shut for two days

Following Sunday’s breach of the Hosakerehalli Lake, authorities were forced to close down a school in Rajarajeshwari Nagar for two days, affecting normal schooling for hundreds of students.

Started in 2005, Sree Sharadamba Vidya Niketan, which runs classes from nursery to 10, was flooded in the lake breach. The lake water inundated the school’s ground floor, forcing authorities to declare a holiday on Monday and Tuesday.

Civic officials inspected the school on Tuesday following a complaint from the school. “This is the first time we are witnessing such an incident. Most of our documents were destroyed due to the waterlogging,” said Rajeshwari, school headmistress.

School authorities said the flooding was due to the encroachment of a rajakaluve, which diverted the lake water into the school campus.

Besides the documents of the school, textbooks and notebooks have been destroyed, too.

The school has declared a holiday from nursery to Class 2 on Wednesday, while other classes would resume. “Nursery to Class 2 is held on the ground floor. So, we are forced to declare a holiday for one more day,” Rajeshwari said.