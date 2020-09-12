Several candidates fume over tech glitch during NLAT 2020

Hundreds of candidates appeared for the National Law Aptitude Test (NLAT) 2020 held on Saturday that was conducted by the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) for admission to various courses.

However, the tests that were held via the online platform was marred with technical glitches.

One of the candidates wrote on Twitter, "Today's NLAT exam was a complete failure. Someone's test was automatically submitted after 18 minutes. Issuing warnings without any reason, verification is getting failed. Some other candidate's test went smoothly but the test did not get submit."

Another candidate tweeted, "Is this the way to conduct a national level exam? NLAT should be scrapped immediately. Admissions shall be conducted based on CLAT scores only."

Unfortunately, some candidates were even unable to login due to the technical glitches and even after contacting for assistance, there was no response from the University.

"I called the technical support team too but it was of no help,” said a candidate who could not take up the test.

Despite the glitches and complaints raised by candidates, the NLSIU tweeted, "Strong start to UG NLAT 2020 Slot 1- 7,611 of 8,198 candidates logged in and writing the exam. 93.2 % attendance and growing (update as of 12.45 pm).”

As per the University data, as many as 27,500 were eligible to appear for the test. NLSIU is conducting NLAT by coming out of CLAT for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses for 2020-21 academic year.