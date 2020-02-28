Shadakshari Settar: Historian behind getting Kannada classical language status

Eminent historian, archaeologist and scholar Prof Shadakshari Settar passed away in the early hours of Friday in Bengaluru. Prof S Settar, who was 85, is survived by his wife and two daughters. According to family sources, the historian was ailing from respiratory problems and was admitted to a private hospital a week ago.

Born at Hampasagara in Ballari district in 1935, Prof Settar was known for his multi-disciplinary work stretching into the realms of history, epigraphy, anthropology, linguistics, art, Kannada and religion. Completing formal education in Mysuru and Dharwad, Prof Settar joined Cambridge University for pursuing higher education and obtained Ph D degree. Offering rare insight into various fields of his interests, Prof Settar had authored more than 30 research works in both Kannada and English.

“He was admitted around ten days ago to the hospital and was in cardiogenic shock, and subsequently developed respiratory problems for which he was put on non-invasive ventilation. Over the last few days, he developed acute kidney problem, which worsened and he needed to be put on dialysis," said Dr Sahana, Medical Superintendent, Apollo Hospital, Bannerghatta Road where Settar breathed his last on Friday.

Known globally for his doctoral thesis on ‘Sallekhana Vrata’ (practice of death ritual among Jain monks) practised by Jain munis in Shravanabelagola. He had also extensively studied and compiled early edicts of Kannada and documented them in a scientific way. In fact, Prof Settar's insightful research and subsequent publications argued that the history of Kannada culture and Kannada, which presently consider ‘Kavirajamarga’ as the foundational text, is much older than that and pointed to Dravidian antecedents.

An expert and authority in Indian history especially the Karnataka history, Prof Settar had previously served at various premier institutes and organisations in different capacities. He worked as Chairperson of Indian Council of Historical Research in New Delhi and Director of Institute of Indian Art History at Dharwad. He was also a visiting professor at the prestigious universities such as Cambridge, Harvard, Heidelberg, Leiden and Moscow.

Acknowledging his varied works in multiple fields, Prof Settar was honoured with Bhasha Samman of Kendra Sahitya Academy and several other awards by both the Karnataka and Central government. Several people, including Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Leader of the opposition Siddaramaiah, condoled the death of Prof Settar.

“It is indeed a great loss for the Indian Research community with the demise of globally acclaimed historian Prof Settar. His research works and publications helped Kannada in getting the classical language status,” Chief Minister Yediyurappa said in his tweet.