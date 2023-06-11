Shakti scheme: Private bus operators in Bengaluru begin to feel the pinch

Private bus operators have begun to feel the impact of the free bus travel scheme.

At Kalasipalya, a transit hub in central Bengaluru, a private bus to Pavagada had just two people. Its driver Venkatesh Swamy said: “This is our plight. We otherwise have at least 25-30 passengers.”

The private bus stand at Kalasipalya, which is often busy and packed with passengers, looked rather deserted on Sunday as many people flocked to Majestic to board government-run KSRTC buses that give women free rides.

Lakshman, the conductor of a private bus to Kolar, said, “On the first day itself, most of our regular customers have moved to KSRTC buses. They don’t mind travelling to Majestic to board KSRTC buses as there are regular BMTC buses which are also free, so our loss is imminent.”

Also Read | Karnataka: Free bus travel scheme will cover only 85%, not 94% buses

While the bus runs at full capacity on weekdays, he fears that the Shakti scheme will seriously impact their revenue in the coming days.

Kamalamma, 57, who commutes daily from Mulbagal to KR Market, said: “I save close to Rs 480-500 a week because of the free buses. However, private buses are convenient as they stop close to my house and I have been using them for many years so they charge me less. But since KSRTC is free, I will make the move.”

With the weekly savings, Kamalamma plans to spend it on her grandson’s education.

Another bus conductor Sai Kumar said: “We will lose a lot of money. Families travelling with their daughters will opt for KSRTC as they save a lot of money.” As many commuters are mostly from weaker economic backgrounds and even Rs 10 matters to them.

Private operators cannot reduce fares any further with rising diesel prices.

“How can we have any margin of profit,” Kumar asks.

He asked the government to take into account the plight of hundreds of private bus operators and the lives of drivers and conductors, and demanded special benefits from the government. “The Shakti scheme has become a Sankata (crisis) scheme for us,” Kumar said in dismay.

Some private bus conductors-cum-drivers like Kiran Prasad are, however, optimistic. “Even though KSRTC is giving free bus rides for women, people will use them for the first few months. Government buses are infrequent and do not operate in remote areas. We operate where no KSRTC bus reaches. People will come back to us. We charge slightly less than KSRTC and have flexible pickup and drop points. Our regulars will prefer us over KSRTC.”

Passengers have replanned their travel to make the best use of the Shakti scheme. Those using interstate buses plan to travel to the last stop in the state and then take a different bus to reach their destination. This too, can save some money, they believe.