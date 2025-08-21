<p>Washington: US President Donald Trump on Thursday said any California school district that does not adhere to his administration's transgender policies will not receive federal funding, but gave no other details.</p><p>Representatives for the White House and the US Department of Education did not immediately respond to requests for detail following Trump's comment, posted to his social media platform.</p><p>US schools receive the vast majority of their funding through local and state sources, but do receive some money from the federal government.</p> .What Trump is really up to in Washington.<p>Trump's post is the latest salvo in his fight against transgender rights as well as the state of California, led by Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom.</p><p>His administration sued California in July over its policy to allow transgender athletes to compete in girls' school sports, alleging that it was a violation of federal anti-discrimination laws.</p><p>In February, the Republican president signed a directive to strip federal funding from any school that allows transgender women or girls to compete in female sports.</p><p>Representatives for Newsom's office could not be immediately reached.</p>