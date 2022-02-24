Sikh girl told to remove turban by Bengaluru college

Sikh girl told to remove turban by Bengaluru college

The girl's family is said to be of the stand that their daughter will not remove the turban and is taking legal opinion

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 24 2022, 16:13 ist
  • updated: Feb 24 2022, 16:34 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

An Amritdhari (baptised) Sikh girl was asked by her college here to remove her turban, following the Karnataka High Court's interim order on the Hijab row. The Karnataka High Court, in its recent interim order pending consideration of all petitions related to the hijab row, restrained all the students in the state from wearing saffron shawls, scarves, hijab and any religious flag within the classroom.

The College authorities said they informed the students about the Court order when the educational institution reopened on February 16. However, the deputy director of pre-university education during his visit to the college earlier this week, on finding a group of girls in hijab, informed them about the Court order, asked them to abide by it.

Also read: Students should follow uniform prescribed by schools, colleges: Karnataka HC on hijab row

These girls demanded that no girls including the Sikh should be allowed to wear religious symbols. The college then got in touch with the Sikh girl's father informing him about the court order and the need to abide by it.

According to sources, the girl's family is said to be of the stand that their daughter will not remove the turban and is taking legal opinion, with High Court and government order not mentioning about Sikh turban.

As protests for and against the hijab intensified in different parts of Karnataka and turned violent in some places, the government had declared a holiday for all high schools and colleges in the state from February 9, they were however reopened on February 16, following the High Court order.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Sikhs
Hijab row
Hijab
Karnataka High Court
Karnataka
Bengaluru
Bengaluru news

What's Brewing

Ukrainians wake up to bombing sounds as war hits home

Ukrainians wake up to bombing sounds as war hits home

Twitter blocks researchers amid Ukraine invasion

Twitter blocks researchers amid Ukraine invasion

Lara Dutta on how aging 'liberated' her as an actor

Lara Dutta on how aging 'liberated' her as an actor

Goa bartending initiative empowers LGBTQI+, women

Goa bartending initiative empowers LGBTQI+, women

'Ukraine, you're not alone,' say countries at UN meet

'Ukraine, you're not alone,' say countries at UN meet

DH Radio | Sensex turbulence, decoded

DH Radio | Sensex turbulence, decoded

Murals, illustrations zest up indoor spaces

Murals, illustrations zest up indoor spaces

DH Toon | Nawab Malik: A cupid for Oppn unity?

DH Toon | Nawab Malik: A cupid for Oppn unity?

Karnataka reserves 1% teacher jobs for transgenders

Karnataka reserves 1% teacher jobs for transgenders

IKEA India appoints Susanne Pulverer as first woman CEO

IKEA India appoints Susanne Pulverer as first woman CEO

 