SJIM holds two-day leadership summit  

Held on February 18 and 19, the conference had interactive sessions and panel discussions with thematic research papers from several international scholars

  • Feb 20 2022, 23:29 ist
  • updated: Feb 21 2022, 02:28 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

St Joseph’s Institute of Management (SJIM) held a two-day leadership conference, with the aim to bridge the industry-academia gap and co-create knowledge around the salient contemporary business phenomenon that has ethical and social repercussions.  

Held on February 18 and 19, the conference had interactive sessions and panel discussions with thematic research papers from several international scholars. Experts from operations management, Artificial Intelligence and Internet of Things (AI-IoT), venture capital, human resources, customer experience, entrepreneurship, business research, and business education shed light on sustainability and growth in the face of environmental instability.

Authors whose papers were accepted had been given a free research workshop. Accepted papers may be published in journals having tie-ups with the institute.

