Speed limit cut to 30 kmph as Bengaluru readies to get back to work

The Bengaluru police on Sunday announced a relaxation with certain conditions, especially on the movement of vehicles and the opening of commercial establishments across the city barring the 22 containment zones.

This comes after a hiatus of 45 days since the lockdown against the spread of Covid-19.

No vehicle will be allowed to go beyond 30 kmph, according to the police.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao told reporters: “People can move between 7 am and 6.30 pm. The curfew will begin at 7 pm. The police will not ask for passes.”

However, all motorists must carry ID cards as the police can stop them anytime and question them.

“As Bengaluru is still categorised as a Red Zone, the movement of vehicles on main roads will be restricted. But all traffic rules will be in place. Those violating the rules will be punished and those roaming unnecessarily will be booked,” the officer warned.

Referring to the excise commissioner’s order, Rao said: “All liquor shops as categorised by the excise department are allowed to open and they must adhere to the conditions laid down by the government.”

Barricades outside bars

Barricades will be put in front of liquor shops and they should be closed by 6 pm. They must deploy private security, instal CCTV cameras and all the recording should be stored in the DVRs.

The relaxation will not be applicable to malls, cinema halls, swimming pools, stadiums, places of worship and parks, Rao said.

The curfew-like situation will be implemented from 6.30 pm to 7 am. Vehicles found on the roads during these hours could be seized if their users do not have the passes.

From Monday onwards, the police won’t check passes, but people must show their identity card.

Rao requested people to come out only if it is necessary and if police find something suspicious about people's movement, they will check the passes.

Major roads will be closed to vehicles and the police will watch the vehicular movement. People who come out should wear masks and maintain social distance. Shop owners should ensure their customers wear masks and maintain social distance or else they will be not allowed to operate their business.

The violators will be booked under IPC Section 188 and the NDMA, Rao said.