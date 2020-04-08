Stepping out? Drones will watch you

Bengaluru police are using drones to track motorists and people walking on the streets in violation of the lockdown.

Police chief Bhaskar Rao on Tuesday launched the drones, which have been developed by the Indian Institute of Science.

To begin with, the police have procured 12 drones, which will be used in Shivajinagar, KG Halli, Goripalya, Chickpet and other sensitives areas, Rao said, adding that drones will be eventually used in the jurisdiction of all the 108 police stations in the city.

According to Rao, each drone weighs three kilograms and is equipped with a special camera, a police siren and a GPS device. The drones will fly for one and a half kilometres, capturing the videos of crowded places and sending the footage to the police control room in real time.

Rao hoped that they would be able to watch people over 1.5 kilometres without actually stepping out.

The police also plan to warn the public about crowding the streets by announcing that drones are watching them.