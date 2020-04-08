Stepping out? Drones will watch you

Stepping out? Drones will watch you

Umesh R Yadav
Umesh R Yadav, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 08 2020, 00:46 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2020, 02:02 ist
A screenshot of a drone flying above the police commissioner's office.

Bengaluru police are using drones to track motorists and people walking on the streets in violation of the lockdown. 

Police chief Bhaskar Rao on Tuesday launched the drones, which have been developed by the Indian Institute of Science. 

To begin with, the police have procured 12 drones, which will be used in Shivajinagar, KG Halli, Goripalya, Chickpet and other sensitives areas, Rao said, adding that drones will be eventually used in the jurisdiction of all the 108 police stations in the city.  

According to Rao, each drone weighs three kilograms and is equipped with a special camera, a police siren and a GPS device. The drones will fly for one and a half kilometres, capturing the videos of crowded places and sending the footage to the police control room in real time.

Rao hoped that they would be able to watch people over 1.5 kilometres without actually stepping out. 

The police also plan to warn the public about crowding the streets by announcing that drones are watching them. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
Bengaluru
Drones
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

With Johnson out of action, who is running Britain?

With Johnson out of action, who is running Britain?

Many Indians open to facial recognition tech: Survey

Many Indians open to facial recognition tech: Survey

'Earth didn't shake less, quake detection improved'

'Earth didn't shake less, quake detection improved'

COVID-19: Abandoned animals die in Pakistan pet markets

COVID-19: Abandoned animals die in Pakistan pet markets

Novel coronavirus: A three-month timeline

Novel coronavirus: A three-month timeline

'Cold War nuclear bomb tests whale sharks' reveal age'

'Cold War nuclear bomb tests whale sharks' reveal age'

India could see first technical recession since 1990s

India could see first technical recession since 1990s

Great Barrier Reef suffers worst-ever coral bleaching

Great Barrier Reef suffers worst-ever coral bleaching

UK PM Johnson's health worsens, taken to intensive care

UK PM Johnson's health worsens, taken to intensive care

Big uncertainty over flights restarting on April 15

Big uncertainty over flights restarting on April 15

 