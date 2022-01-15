Those aged between 21-30 years died most in road accidents in Bengaluru last year

People aged 21-30 died the most in road accidents in the city last year. And they also caused the most fatal accidents.

A total of 207 people aged between 21 and 30 years died in road accidents last year while 245 people of the same age group were named as accused in cases of fatal accidents during the same period, according to the Accident Analysis report released by the Bengaluru traffic police.

The report also throws light on the educational qualification of those accused of causing fatal road accidents. Those with high school education have been named in most charge sheets (225), followed by people with PUC, degree and engineering qualifications.

The year gone by also saw a lot of accidents on weekends, besides reporting an uptick in cases of drink-driving crashes. Most accidents (105) occurred between 9 pm and midnight. This clearly shows the perils of the growing party culture among the city’s youths.

A total of 107 fatal accidents occurred on Saturdays and another 101 accidents on Sundays. “The jolly, fun, party culture is responsible for the increased number of accidents on weekends (sic),” the report states.

More drink-driving accidents were recorded in 2021 than in previous years. In some cases, both the victim and the culprit were drunk. A total of 24 people involved in fatal accidents last year were found to have been under the alcohol influence. This figure was 16 in 2020 and 17 the year before.

The traffic police attributed the rise in drink-driving accidents to people misusing the lack of drink-driving checks due to Covid-19. “Due to Covid 19, manual checking of drink and drive was suspended in the city. Many people have misused that and have driven under the influence of alcohol,” the report states.

In 2021, the city saw 618 fatal accidents that killed 655 people. As in previous years, people travelling by two-wheelers were involved in more fatal accidents. As many as 161 pedestrians were also killed.