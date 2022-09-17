Towing policy will not be re-enforced in Bengaluru, says Araga Jnanendra

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Saturday clarified that there is no proposal before the state government to re-introduce the vehicle towing system.

In a statement issued to the media, Araga said that the detailed discussion will be held and opinions from the experts will be sought about introducing a public friendly and smooth vehicle parking system in Bengaluru.

"This was discussed even with the Chief Minister, but no decision has been taken yet about the re-enforcing towing. The towing system was suspended in wake of public outcry and it will not be re-enforced," he said.

His statement came just a day after the Bengaluru police commissioner C H Pratap Reddy said a discussion will be held with the state government regarding the resumption of towing vehicles parked in no-parking zones.

It can be recalled that on Friday, Pratap Reddy told reporters that they will discuss the issue with the government and take necessary steps to resume towing of vehicles.

The state government had suspended the vehicles towing system from No Parking places in February 2022 following complaints from the public about rude behavior of towing staff and also some videos of police/traffic personnel demanding bribe.

While suspending the towing system, the government said it will introduce a new public friendly policy.