Cops may bring back towing in Bengaluru

The government had announced that towing will resume only after a new set of guidelines is formed

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 17 2022, 01:09 ist
  • updated: Sep 17 2022, 02:57 ist

Towing vehicles from no-parking zones may make a comeback in Bengaluru as the city police are considering resumption of the drive to address traffic congestion.

Bengaluru police commissioner C H Pratap Reddy told reporters on Friday, "We will discuss the issue with the government and take necessary steps to resume towing of vehicles."

The government suspended towing in February after a series of videos of rude behaviour by the towing staff went viral. The staff were not following standard operating procedures like calling out the vehicle's registration number before towing it away. There were also complaints of staff collecting bribes to release the vehicles.

The government had announced that towing will resume only after a new set of guidelines is formed. The new guidelines are yet to be formalised.

Meanwhile, a few motorists and representatives of commercial establishments said vehicles parked on the roadside are not causing congestion. "Only a few places have traffic congestion mostly due to narrow roads, especially in areas around markets," said Sripada Murthy, a marketing executive.

Suresh, a shopkeeper on SP Road said traders themselves have been managing the parking in front of shops and traffic has been "smooth". He said there is no need to bring back towing if parking is orderly.

